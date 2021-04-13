Esports: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang unveils Manny Pacquiao hero skin

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has added another accolade -- he is now, so far, the only living person to be immortalized in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's collection of hero skins.

MLBB launched the Manny Pacquiao skin for the game's fighter hero, Paquito, on April 13 and will last until September 15, 2021.

During the launch, free avatar frames and in-game emoticons will also be given to gamers who will finish the in-game events.

"I felt very honored when Moonton approached me for this partnership," Pacquiao said in a statement. "It's hard to say no when you have a hero inspired by you in the game and now, they will give him new skin which will have my name on it. It's exciting."

"We spent a total of four months to create the hero, Paquito," said William Mei, marketing manager of MLBB for the Philippines. "We extracted the spiritual core of Manny Pacquiao, and I'm sure our players feel the champion's spirit when they play him in the game."

According to the MLBB team, it took them up to six months to produce the skin, and they were in constant communication with Pacquiao's team to create the final design and look of Paquito's new skin.

"Hundreds of photos of Manny were taken and collected to perfectly capture the in-game details such as tattoos, expressions, and other minute details," said Mei.

Since MLBB released Paquito, "The Heavenly Fist," in January 2021, it has broken sales records for the game. On average, one out of every seven Filipino players purchased him. In addition, Paquito has a usage rate of up to 3% in games above the rank of Legend with a win rate of 53%.

During its launch week, there will be discounts for the new skin, as well as a number of online activities for the players to acquire the skin for free.

