Courtesy: ML:BB Esports

MANILA - Blacklist International and Echo Philippines' representatives to the M4 world championships in Jakarta were revealed Wednesday evening.

Defending world champs Blacklist International will field in their core lineup in Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, Salic "Hadji" Imam MPL Season 10 regular season MVP Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, MPL Season 10 finals MVP Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap, and M3 finals MVP Kiel "Oheb" Soriano.

Mainstay reserves, player-analysts Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo and Dexter "Dex Star" Alaba will be Blacklist's back up players.

Meanwhile, Echo Philippines will bring the main five they fielded in MPL Season 10, headlined by M2 worlds MVP Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, their captain Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales, along with breakout stars Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya and Alston "Sanji" Pabico.

Jaypee "Jaypee" Cruz and Jankurt Russel "KurTzy" Matira will provide veteran experience from the bench.

Ahead of the official roster reveal by game developers Moonton Games, the host country's representatives, RRQ Hoshi and Onic Esports announced their representatives, of which include MPL Indonesia MVP Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, Onic Esports coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda, and Michael "Arcadia" Bocado, who will take over the coaching reins for RRQ Hoshi.

The Philippine teams make for a huge chunk of the number of Pinoys competing in the upcoming world championships, coming at the heels of an influx of players going pro abroad.

Ex-Nexplay EVOS coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon and Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara are expected to be announced into Cambodian squad's Burn x Flash lineup for the world championships.

Now based in America, ex-Onic PH standout Peter Bryce "Basic" Lozano will suit up for The Valley, alongside former BloodThirstyKings standouts Michael "Mobazane" Cosgun and Ian "FwydChickn" Hohl, representing North America in the world stage.

Veteran coach Steve "Dale" Vitug will call the shots for Myanmar's Falcon, who turned heads in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup.

Tournament organizers are expected to announce the next batch of players competing in the world stage in the coming days.

The M4 World Championships will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from January 1 to 15.