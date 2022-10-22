MANILA -- (UPDATED) Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera led Echo Philippines to their first M4 World Championships appearance after eliminating MPL Season 9 champions RSG Philippines, 3-1, in their MPL Season 10 playoff bout, Saturday, at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Pasig City.

The Echo captain reaped triple MVP honors after stellar, clutch performances with his Chou in Games 1 and 2, and Kadita in Game 4 of the series.

Echo banked on a near-perfect game to draw Game 1, as Yawi shut off Dylan "Light" Catipon (Grock), who was contained to 7 deaths and 3 dimes in the round.

From a tight game in the first five minutes of Game 2, Echo managed to balloon their gold lead to 4,000 in the 6th minute to gain the lead. But after a "maniac" by Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto (Julian), RSG went for the Lord to erase the gold lead and get the lead for their own at the 14th minute.

From there, it was a push-and-pull between both teams, until Yawi picked off Arvee "Aqua" Arvonio (Yve) while the defending Southeast Asia Cup champs tried to fend Echo off. With Aqua down, they went for the death push, and secured match point.

RSG Philippines denied Echo Philippines of a sweep in Game 3, before Echo made quick work of the reigning Southeast Asia Cup champs in Game 4, en route to the world championship and MPL Season 10 grand finals berth.

Echo will enter the grand finals of MPL Season 10, where they will face Blacklist International at 4 p.m. on Sunday, through a best-of-seven series. It was also Blacklist that brought them to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

It will be Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno’s second time in the world championship series, after clinching his first title under Bren Esports during the M2 World Championships in Singapore last January.

Echo ended the regular season at second place, behind Blacklist, banking on a mix of veterans and rookies, spearheaded by Yawi and KarlTzy.