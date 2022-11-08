In a roster reveal Tuesday, the former Echo PH head tactician was revealed to coach RRQ Hoshi in their 4th world championship appearance. Courtesy: RRQ Hoshi

MANILA - Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang bang coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado will take the coaching reins for Indonesian squad RRQ Hoshi in the M4 World Championship to be held in Jakarta on January.

In a roster reveal on their Instagram account Tuesday, the former Echo PH head tactician was revealed to coach RRQ Hoshi in their 4th world championship appearance. Arcadia was the team's analyst in MPL Indonesia Season 10, when the squad placed 2nd.

Their mainstay coach, Adi “Acil” Syaufian will be the team's analyst in the world stage.

RRQ will field in their mainstays Albert "Alberttt" Iskandar, Schevenko David "Skylar" Tendean, Calvin "VYN", and captain Rivaldi "R7" Fatah.

Muhammad "Lemon" Ikhsan and Andre Raymond "Banana" Putra are the squad's reserves.

RRQ was 5th to 6th place in M3, when the tournament was held in Singapore.

Another Pinoy, MPL Indonesia regular season and playoffs MVP Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol will be part of Onic Esports lineup anew.

The 17 year old led Onic Esports to their first world championship in 2 seasons, beating RRQ 4-1 en route to the title. This is their third straight world championship appearance.

This will be Kairi's first M-series appearance with the Indonesian team, after he appeared in the tournament's 3rd installment in Singapore last December under Onic Philippines.