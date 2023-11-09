PVL: F2 sweeps Gerflor for back-to-back wins

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers tallied their second straight victory at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference to improve to 4-2.

A balanced attack from Ara Galang, Ivy Lacsina, and Aby Maraño was enough to dominate the struggling Gerflor Defenders, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday.

Maraño took home the Best Player honors with 10 points on 6 attacks, 2 blocks, and 2 aces.

The Defenders staged a late push in the third set, but the Cargo Movers' lead was too much to handle as Jov Fernandez joined the scoring for her squad.

Coach Regine Diego said she pushed her players to "show their game" and not to be complacent regardless of their opponent.

"We remind them na 'yung gagawin ng kalaban, 'di namin makokontrol 'yon. But we can only control is kung ano 'yung gagawin namin," Diego said.

Despite alleged issues hounding their squad regarding their salaries, Gerflor showed up in their match against F2.

The PVL, meanwhile, assured the public that the league is now taking action. The Defenders are now 0-6 in the league.