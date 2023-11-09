PVL investigating Gerflor's 'situation'

The Gerflor Defenders. PVL Media.



MANILA -- The Premier Volleyball League said Thursday that they are investigating the "situation" involving the Gerflor Defenders amid allegations that the players have not been paid their salaries.

"The PVL would like to inform everyone that the situation concerning the Gerflor Defenders and their players is currently under investigation," the league said a statement.

Gerflor showed up on their Thursday matchup against F2 Logistics Cargo Movers at the PhilSports Arena.

The league also said they are taking steps to resolve the issue.

While reassuring the public, PVL has not elaborated about the players' situation.

In recent days, there have been posts on social media that raised concern over the non-payment of the Gerflor players' salaries, as well as the security of their training facilities.

"Rest assured, we are committed to conducting a thorough and fair inquiry into the matter, ensuring that both the team's representatives and the players involved will have an opportunity to be heard," the PVL said.

"We take these matters seriously and will take all necessary steps to ensure the integrity and fairness of our league."

The Defenders are at 0-5 record as of writing.