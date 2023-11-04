Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA -- The streaking PLDT High Speed Hitters continue to put together wins in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

They are now on their fourth consecutive win after scoring one over hapless Gerflor Defenders, 25-8, 25-9, 25-17, on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The High Speed Hitters foiled Defenders' attempt to keep the third set close, after a series of double-digit leads in the first and second frames.

Jules Samonte chipped in 10 points on 7 attacks and 3 aces coming off the bench, while Rachel Austero also contributed 10 markers.

Head coach Rald Ricafort said his team's slow start against Nxled Chameleons contributed to their victory today.

PLDT improved to 4-1, while Gerflor are now at 0-5.