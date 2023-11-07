Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Ivy Lacsina and Jolina Dela Cruz's career performances propelled the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers past the Farm Fresh Foxies in a thriller, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8 in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Lacsina and Dela Cruz combined for 54 points -- enough to offset a career-best 30-point outing from Farm Fresh's Trisha Tubu, the league's leading scorer.

Cargo Movers improve to 3-2, while Foxies remain winless at 0-7.

More details to follow.