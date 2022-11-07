The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup proper is next month, with Schrock (pictured) and the Azkals opening against Cambodia in Group A on December 20.

IMUS City – At 36 years old, Philippines Azkals veteran Stephan Schrock knows his days as a professional footballer and a member of the national team are numbered.

Before he eventually hangs his boots up, the Filipino-German said he would love to give it one final go in the upcoming Southeast Asian regional football championship.

“I for myself have ambitions, too,” Schrock said on Sunday after his Azkals Development Team (ADT) beat Mendiola FC 1991, 3-1 in the Philippines Football League.

“I want to play in the AFF (Mitsubishi Electric) Cup. I want to be part of it. It might be my last international tournament for the country.”



The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup proper will begin next month, with the Azkals opening their campaign against Cambodia in Group A on December 20.

Likewise in the group are defending champion Thailand, Indonesia, and the qualification winner between Brunei and Timor Leste.

With a national team tenure spanning almost a decade on 58 caps, Schrock acknowledged he is in the latter stages of his playing career.

The 4-time PFL champion has been outspoken of his desire to coach professional football one day, and as early as now, he is embracing the transition by captaining the ADT players instead of playing overseas.

“If you look at the games, in general, we dominate every team which is very promising. Obviously, we need to get in results but I am very proud of my players,” he said of ADT’s ongoing campaign.

The ADT are currently in fifth place in the 2022-2023 PFL league table with a 3-3-3 win-draw-loss record for 12 points, just behind Stallion Laguna FC’s 15.

Schrock’s teammates include former Fulham youth goalkeeper Julian Schwarzer, Fil-German Dennis Chung, De La Salle-Zobel’s Andres Aldeguer, Yrick Gallantes, and Jacob Maniti.

The core of the under-19 national team which participated in the AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers last September are also among those competing.

The winger is also set to manage the Azkals Development Academy, a football school that aims to hone the future of Philippine men’s football. It will open shop on November 22 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

-- Men’s football transition in the works --

Little has been disclosed in terms of the Azkals’ composition and training camp schedule for the AFF Mitsubishi Cup, but Schrock believes the squad will be composed primarily of local-based players and youngsters, which he thinks will eventually start the transition of the men’s seniors’ team to the next era.

“I think they are (due for a transition). It’s the right thing to do. We had our time,” the former 2 Bundesliga player said.



“Obviously, the pandemic took a lot away from my generation, but nevertheless, there are very promising guys in my team and in every other team who are 23, 24 years old. It’s in good hands.”

Schrock went on to say that such a model wherein a core of local-based players complemented by high-caliber overseas talents to comprise the national team will be the likely setup for the Azkals until after the transition gives birth to a new era in the men’s football side.

“When we have a core team of locals then add some (overseas) players available, that’s good,” he said. “I think everyone knows that we will mainly focus this camp, (and) the next camp on the local players, which is rightfully so.”