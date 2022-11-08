Courtesy: Geek Fam Indonesia

MANILA -- Appearing in the grand finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Invitational (MPLI) last Sunday was monumental for Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy and his current team, Geek Fam.

For Baloyskie, their stellar performance, which included defeating Blacklist International and RSG Philippines en route to a close finals loss to eventual champions Onic Esports, meant they were going to be invited to more scrimmage sessions.

"Sana may makipag-scrim na sa 'min dahil dito," he said in a tweet, Sunday evening.

But a day after after their iconic campaign, Baloyskie hit back at accusations he was leaking scrimmage details with Filipino teams.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the ex-Onic Philippines captain called on fans to stop tagging him in accusations that he was leaking scrimmage details, which are confidential, when Bren Esports coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro said an unnamed player did so weeks back.

Baloyskie said he and his teammates could not get scrimmage partners from the Philippines after fans' accusations -- an apparent explanation of his earlier tweet.

“After ng controversial post ni coach Duckey, na-drag na 'yung pangalan ko dahil sa fans. After nun two to three teams na lang nakikipag-scrim sa 'min na MPL PH. Nag-suffer 'yung team ko sa bagay na wala naman kaming kasalanan and ginawa ko 'yun na motivation,” Baloyskie said.

Baloyskie posted this days after he and Geek Fam went on a monumental run in the One Esports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Invitational, where they entered the finals and beat the reigning world and Southeast Asia Cup champs, Blacklist International and RSG Philippines.

Geek Fam booked a showdown with Baloyskie’s former teammate Kairi and Onic Esports in the grand finals, where they fell in a reverse-sweep, 2-3, and ended their campaign with a bridesmaid finish.

It was a meaningful run for Baloyskie and crew, who fell short of qualifying for the MPL Indonesia playoffs, despite a good run in the second half of their regular season in Jakarta.

“Yung narating namin sa MPLI ay gawa ng hard work at dedication naming makabawi. Kung trip niyo i-discredit 'yun by saying na 'benta' 'yung laro or dahil 'nag-leak' ako eh problema niyo na 'yun,” he said.

The three-time MPL Philippines finalist further detailed his involvement with Onic Philippines, citing an ABS-CBN article. At the time, head coach Kevin “Bluffzy” Reyes narrated to reporters that he remained close with former Onic Philippines players, Baloyskie and Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera.

“Wala naman rin mali dun si coach Bluffzy kasi inspirational video lang 'yun, alam kasi ni coach Bluff na isa ako sa player na may kakayanan mag-motivate ng team kasi nakita niya na sa 'kin 'yun before nung magkakampi kami,” Baloyskie said.

At first, he wanted to let the accusations slide. Now, he has had enough.

“Kilala ako ng mga kaibigan ko at alam kong malinis ang konsensya ko. Gusto ko na lang sana palampasin 'to kasi alam ko namang wala akong ginawang masama, but kailangan niyo marinig 'yung side ko kasi every time may post/live ako eh may nababasa akong ganyang comment,” Baloyskie said.

"Unfair para sa teammates ko na nage-effort din para lumakas para sabihin niyong nananalo lang kami dahil bigay 'yung laro and dahil nag-leak ako ng scrims,” he added.

He further went on to slam an unnamed content creator who allegedly stirred the pot and led fans to accuse the ex-Onic Philippines player of leaking scrimmages. Fans later on said this was INSPI Gaming, a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang content creator who has over 700,000 subscribers on YouTube.

“Shoutout nga pala sa isang content creator sa YouTube na mahilig mag-post ng MISLEADING CONTENTS PARA LANG SA PERA. Shame on you.”

Baloyskie went on to slam INSPI in a now-deleted Twitter post.

The video in question, which detailed INSPI's alleged conversation with an unnamed coach, has now been made private. INSPI, in response to Baloyskie's post, said he was keeping his hands clean from the accusations.

"May mga ibang pro players dun na tina-tag ng mga fans. Pero bakit ikaw lang ang nag-react? Hindi naman pala ikaw eh bakit parang ikaw lang 'yung nagalit?" he said in a Facebook post the same evening.