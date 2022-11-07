Courtesy: Onic Esports

The MPL Invitational curse may have continued for Philippine teams but a Pinoy still took home the crown.

This, after Onic Esports of Indonesia, with Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol in the lineup, bested former teammate Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy and the rest of Geek Fam, in a come-from-behind victory to defend the organization’s title.

Geek Fam had ousted the last Filipino team standing, reigning Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup champs RSG Philippines and reigning world champs Blacklist International, before booking a showdown with Indonesia’s local champs.

Geek Fam, who were close to qualifying for the playoffs in MPL Indonesia, also had Jaymark “JanaaQT” Lazaro in the squad.

Onic Esports first claimed the MPLI crown last year, when it defeated Blacklist International in the grand finals of the competition. At the time, Kairi competed with the squad's sister team, Onic Philippines.

Other participating Pinoy teams such as Omega Esports and M4 representatives Blacklist International and Echo Philippines, fell prey to early exits.

Bren Esports entered the semifinals, but succumbed to Onic Esports.

Blacklist International -- which paraded its world championship winning team -- suffered an early boot in the hands of Geek Fam. They failed to repeat on a grand finals appearance in the tournament, which paraded a number of Southeast Asian ML:BB teams fighting for the lion’s share of the $150,000 prize pool.

Indonesia's Bigetron Alpha, and Cambodia's Burn x Flash, which paraded Pinoys Mark “Markyyy” Capacio, Jhonwin “Hesa” Vergara and coach John Michael “Zico” Dizon, also ended their MPLI campaigns early.