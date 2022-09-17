Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - The rookie-laden Onic Philippines squad felt their morale slump when they fell into their third straight loss.

But they managed to pull through, as they swept Nexplay EVOS in Saturday evening's match -- and the team had its old players to thank for the morale boost coming into the series.

Speaking to reporters after their win Saturday evening, Onic head coach Mark "Bluffzy" Reyes said Onic PH's former mainstays Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy and Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera provided the much needed boost even if they were miles away pursuing careers overseas.

Baloyskie's current team, Geek Fam, is one of Onic's scrimmage partners. With the slump Onic experienced, Bluffzy sought Baloyskie's help for a much-needed morale boost.

"Nag-iisip ako ng paraan kung paano maboost ang morale ng players tapos parang isa siya sa iniidolo at may napatunayan na so inask ko siya 'Allen puwede ka bang mag-video' just to boost the morale na kailangan ikeep ang composure and lahat yan part of the process, and tingin ko nakatulong yon," Bluffzy shared.

Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales could attest to this, adding that he and the former Onic captain shared in-game advice to each other.

"Close ko talaga si Allen, sobrang solid ng video na binigay niya. Naramdaman namin na hindi kami na-down," the new Onic captain said.

Dlar also gave the new-look Onic in-game advice, Bluffzy shared.

"Si Dlar, pino-point out ang strengths and weaknesses namin. yun nga pinaparealize na coach parang medyo hindi kayo aggressive. Talagang mayroon siyang feedback para makatulong sa mga bata," Bluffzy said.