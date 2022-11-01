UAAP: FEU determined to get back at first round tormentors

The FEU Tamaraws are off to a strong start in the second round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University (FEU) is brimming with confidence after putting together a three-game winning streak in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

The Tamaraws have turned their campaign around after dropping their first five games, in what was their worst start to a season in the UAAP's Final 4 era.

They ended the first round with back-to-back wins over University of Santo Tomas (UST) and National University (NU), then opened the second round by overhauling a double-digit deficit in a 75-68 triumph over the University of the East (UE).

The win over UE was especially significant to FEU head coach Olsen Racela, as the Red Warriors had beaten them when they met in the first round.

"That's our goal in the second round -- babawian namin ang mga tumalo sa amin, [and] get as many wins as possible," said Racela after they improved to 3-5 in the tournament.

But the coach acknowledged that this will be easier said than done, given the relative parity among UAAP teams in Season 85. Even teams in the upper half of the standings have proven to be beatable, and there is already a logjam in the middle of the standings as squads battle for Final 4 position.

Among those teams is De La Salle University, which is tied for fourth place with a 3-4 win-loss record. The Green Archers crushed the Tamaraws when they played in the first round, 87-70, and Racela knows a win over the cagers from Taft will be massive for his squad.

"We expect to really go hard on Wednesday … Crucial ang game namin sa Wednesday for us, ito ang mga kadikit namin eh. We're just one game behind [them]," he said.

"We're really focusing on each game. Each game is different. Iba ang UE, iba ang La Salle. Now that tapos na ang UE, we focus on La Salle," he added.

This will be the Green Archers' first game of the second round, after severe tropical storm Paeng washed out the men's basketball games on Saturday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

Racela acknowledged that La Salle will have the advantage of a few more days of rest but is optimistic that his team can keep up with the Green Archers.

"We just have to find a way to recover and have that same energy [against La Salle]," he said.

"We'll do our homework and scout them, look at what we did wrong in our first round game and see what happens," he also said.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.