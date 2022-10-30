UAAP: FEU shakes off slow start, gets back at UE

Xyrus Torres (20) led FEU in scoring against the UE Red Warriors. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Far Eastern University recovered from a poor start to take down the University of the East, 75-68, and extend their UAAP Season 85 winning streak to three games on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Tamaraws trailed 0-12 to open the game as the Red Warriors got off to a blazing start, but turned things around in the second half to record another victory. The result is a reversal of the first round meeting between the two teams, where the Red Warriors pulled off a 76-66 upset over the Tamaraws.

After opening their UAAP Season 85 campaign with five straight losses -- their worst start in the Final 4 era -- FEU (3-5) has now put together a three-game winning streak to put themselves in the hunt for a semifinals spot.

Xyrus Torres led the way for the Tamaraws with a season-high 22 points built on 6-of-12 shooting from long distance, to go along with five steals.

"We're trying to ride that momentum we gained in the first round," said FEU coach Olsen Racela. "My players stuck to the game plan. Nagka-problema lang in the start, but they stuck to our game plan. Our zone helped us in the second quarter, but it was our team defense that really gave us that win."

The Tamaraws fell behind by as much as 15 points in the first half, but came out with renewed energy in the third quarter that saw them open the period with a 16-3 scoring blast. A fastbreak bucket by LJay Gonzales gave the Tams their first lead, 47-45, midway through the frame.

The Red Warriors knotted the count for the last time thanks to a CJ Payawal triple that made it 50-all with 2:10 to play in the third, before James Tempra swung the lead to FEU for good, 52-50, with 50.1 seconds left.

FEU proceeded to score the first ten points of the final quarter to carve out a double-digit lead, 65-51. The Red Warriors cut down the deficit to four points, 67-63, with 2:18 left after Nikko Paranada and Gani Stevens conspired in a 7-0 blast, but the Tams responded with back-to-back field goals from Pat Tchuente to put the game away, 71-63.

Tchuente's second basket, a two-handed dunk off a Gonzales dime, came after the UE defense broke down when Paranada appeared to injure his right shoulder. The Red Warriors were unable to threaten after the FEU foreign student-athlete made it an 8-point game with 1:26 to go.

Gonzales finished with 14 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block for the Tamaraws, while Tchuente had a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Nikko Paranada had 21 points, six assists and six rebounds, while Luis Villegas and Stevens each finished with 13 points for the Red Warriors. Kyle Paranda, who torched FEU for 25 points in the first round, was held to just six points on 2-of-4 shooting.

UE drops to 3-5 in the men's basketball tournament; this is their third consecutive defeat.

The Scores:

FEU 75 -- Torres 22, Gonzales 14, Tchuente 13, Sajonia 6, Anonuevo 5, Sleat 4, Bautista 4, Bagunu 3, Tempra 2, Celzo 2, Alforque 0, Sandagon 0.

UE 68 -- N. Paranada 21, Stevens 13, Villegas 13, Payawal 9, K. Paranada 6, Sawat 4, Pagsanjan 2, Remogat 0, Alcantara 0, Guevarra 0, Antiporda 0, Beltran 0.

Quarters: 8-23, 34-42, 55-51, 75-68.

