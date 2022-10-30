La Salle's Winston paces UAAP MVP race

Schonny Winston (7) of the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers during their match against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons for the opening games of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University guard Schonny Winston is leading the race for Most Valuable Player honors after the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

Data released by the league on Sunday showed that Winston has collected 84.429 statistical points (SPs) after the first round, wherein he has emerged as the league's leading scorer.

Winston currently averages 21.29 points, 6.14 rebounds, 3.57 assists, and 3.0 steals per game for the Green Archers. La Salle ended the first round with a 3-4 win-loss record.

JD Cagulangan of the University of the Philippines came in second with 78.0 SPs, but he is not qualified for individual awards as he has played just one game so far in the tournament. Cagulangan posted seven points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals in a win over Ateneo de Manila University.

Players must appear in at least 70% of games to be eligible for individual awards.

Ateneo's Forthsky Padrigao is in third place with 76.571 SPs, after putting up 12.86 points, 6.14 assists, 4.43 rebounds, and 2.14 steals per game for the Blue Eagles. They finished the first round with a 5-2 slate.

He is followed by La Salle's Evan Nelle with 73.6 SPs. Nelle leads the league in assists with 7.8 dimes per game to go along with 10.0 points and 5.6 rebounds. However, he is also not qualified to receive individual awards, owing to his suspension due to unsportsmanlike fouls.

Reigning Rookie of the Year Carl Tamayo is in fifth place with 72.714 SPs, followed by reigning MVP Ange Kouame with 71.571 SPs.

Luis Villegas of the University of the East is seventh in the rankings after collecting 70.429 SPs for the Red Warriors, who have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the season.

Rounding out the top 10 are Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa (68.857 SPs), Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso (67.857 SPs) and UP's Malick Diouf (66.143 SPs).

Below are the top 25 players, based on statistical points, at the end of the first round.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.