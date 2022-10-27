Juan Gomez de Liano grabs 4 rebounds in Wolves BC debut

From the Wolves BC Facebook page

Juan Gomez de Liano got tested shortly after arriving in Lithuania.

The Filipino played 6 minutes during his team's 95-70 victory against Labas Gas Prienai at the 7th Citadele King Mindaugas Cup at Alytus Sports and Recreation Center on Thursday (Manila time).

The former University of the Philippines Fighting Maroon managed to grab four rebounds despite going scoreless.

Six of his teammates delivered in double figures led by Kristupas Zemaitis with 17 points as they ran roughshod Labas Gas Prienai.



Gomez de Liano last week became the second Filipino baller to play in Europe after Gilas Women's Jack Animam, who played in Serbia last year.

