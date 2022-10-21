Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA, Philippines – After almost a year of soul-searching, Juan Gomez de Liaño is ready to write the next pages in his young professional basketball career – a chapter that he intends to celebrate not only for himself.

The 22-year-old PBA D-League Most Valuable Player recently signed to a full season deal with new Lithuanian side BC Wolves, fulfilling a life-long dream to play in the hoops-rich continent.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to play in Europe knowing that I am dual citizen and I have a Spanish passport. I really want to take advantage of it, and as I said, it’s always been a dream of mine to play there," Gomez de Liaño said on "Off The Record with Migs and Cesca".

"Now that I was given the opportunity, I will grab it and really just make the most out of my time there."

The signing culminates about 10 months of the former UAAP star guard finding his niche, jumping from one club to another.

In April, Gomez de Liaño suited up for Indonesian side BBM CLS Knights Surabaya in the ASEAN Basketball League's summer test tournament, as well as Platinum Karaoke in the 3x3 event. He also saw action for a makeshift Zamboanga Valientes selection in a Thai international 3x3 meet last June.

Eventually, he played for Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League where he would lead the club with stellar numbers of 17.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.5 steals en route to copping the MVP plum.

Earlier in the year, Japan B2 League team Earthfriends Tokyo Z parted ways with Gomez de Liaño whom they seldom utilized as an Asian quota import – a moment that proved to be a dispiriting time in the former Gilas Pilipinas guard's career.

But now armed with a fresh start in the Lithuanian premier professional basketball league LKL, Gomez de Liaño is eager to let his career blossom further.

"I feel like it’s the perfect time for me to step up my career and take it to Europe. I feel like I am more than ready," Gomez de Liaño stressed, detailing how he has spent the last 10 months staying in shape and ready for international offers.

With the Wolves, Gomez de Liaño will team up with ex-Lithuanian youth national team players like Adas Juskevicius, Kristupas Zemaitis, Arnas Berucka, and Regimantas Miniotas.

He will also learn first-hand from team captain and Lithuanian basketball league legend Mindaugas Lukauskis, the 43-year-old elder statesman dubbed locally as the "Iron Man".

The oldest active player in the LKL, Lukauskis holds several league records, including scoring, assists, steals, and games played.

Such a competitive roster might lead to the notion that the stint is counterproductive to Gomez de Liaño's immediate plans for his career, but the former UP Fighting Maroon is ready to embrace his role.

"I’ll come off the bench, lead, make the most out of the playmaking ability that I have, and just spread a lot of positive vibes for the team," he shared.

"I really worked hard. I am in shape. I’d say really just my court vision and playmaking ability, I feel like I will make my teammates look good, create for them, and just continue to be that pass first point guard that I am. That’s how I always played throughout the year."

The 5-foot-11 combo guard is signed for the entire season, which means he will miss out on important holidays and family milestones. It's a sacrifice Gomez de Liaño is willing to make, as his contract transcends the sport itself.

Being among the pioneering Filipinos to play competitive basketball in Europe, he is eager to inspire others who wish to take their talents overseas, just like his comrades in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and elsewhere.

"It's really an honor, it’s a blessing. Honestly for me, I just want to inspire and pave the way for the upcoming Filipino hoopers that want to play professionally specially overseas," he emphasized.

"I just want to give them hope and let them know they shouldn’t give up on their dreams no matter how hard life gets. Philippine hoopers, they just need the right exposure and the right opportunity. I feel like a lot of Filipinos have the heart, talent, drive, and passion for the game. I just want to inspire. It’s truly a blessing to take this next journey of mine."