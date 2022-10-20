Juan Gomez de Liaño signs with Lithuania's BC Wolves

Former University of the Philippines (UP) guard Juan Gomez de Liaño has signed a deal with Lithuanian club BC Wolves for the ongoing 2022-2023 Lietuvos krepšinio lyga season.
He thus became the first Filipino baller to join a European ball club.
Gomez de Liaño is coming off an impressive outing from the PBA D-League where he was named 2022 Aspirants’ Cup MVP for Marinerong Pilipino.
He averaged 17.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.5 steals -- all team-highs in the D-League.
The former UP Fighting Maroon also saw action in the Japan B.League second division team Earthfriends Tokyo Z.
