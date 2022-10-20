Juan Gomez de Liaño signs with Lithuania's BC Wolves

@juan_swish9 becomes the first-ever player from The Philippines to join a European basketball club. The 22-year-old guard has signed a deal with Wolves until the end of the season. 🔥#WeAreWolves #Welcome #Philippines #MakeHistory pic.twitter.com/Q92glhxgF2 — BC WOLVES (@wolves_bc) October 20, 2022

Former University of the Philippines (UP) guard Juan Gomez de Liaño has signed a deal with Lithuanian club BC Wolves for the ongoing 2022-2023 Lietuvos krepšinio lyga season.

He thus became the first Filipino baller to join a European ball club.

Gomez de Liaño is coming off an impressive outing from the PBA D-League where he was named 2022 Aspirants’ Cup MVP for Marinerong Pilipino.

He averaged 17.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.5 steals -- all team-highs in the D-League.

The former UP Fighting Maroon also saw action in the Japan B.League second division team Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

