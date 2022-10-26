The Kaya FC women's achievement in Singapore cemented the Philippines' status as a football force in Southeast Asia. Kaya Futbol FC Facebook :::ignore Kaya international title to elevate PH women's football: 'Momentum should keep going'

Philippines women's football stakeholders are making sure that the milestones achieved by the FIFA Women's World Cup-bound Filipinas in what has been a historic calendar year will not go to waste.

As an emblematic follow-up to the Filipinas' success and ongoing preparations for the World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand, the women's team of Kaya FC also gave glory to the country by winning the SingaCup-organized Women's Football Championship last week in Singapore.

No less than national team mainstays Hali Long and Inna Palacios — as well as guest players Alisha Del Campo and Anicka Castaneda — steered the selection past clubs from Singapore (Lion City Sailors), Thailand (Phranakorn FC), and Indonesia (Persib Bandung Putri) to win the club's first major international crown.

For Kaya, such achievement only cemented the Philippines' status in the Southeast Asian level as a powerhouse even more. But beyond the breakthrough in the club level, such a title also sets up an even more optimistic immediate future for the sport locally.

"Ever since the Filipinas qualified for the World Cup, this is a stepping stone for our club-based and local players since it’s our first international title," head coach Let Dimzon shared shortly after Kaya landed back in Manila from their week-long campaign in the island country.

"I think it’s a big morale booster for players in club teams who are just starting their careers," the Filipinas' mentor in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games added.

Palacios, the country's long-time goalkeeper, echoes the same sentiments, pointing out that the Philippine football landscape should "continue riding on" the wave the Filipinas began.

"It’s a milestone for Philippine women’s football. It’s a direction we should all aim to go. I’m glad Kaya gave us the opportunity to represent not just Kaya itself but the Philippines in a club setting internationally," the former De La Salle shot-stopper said.

"I think it’s a nice start and the momentum should keep going. It’s about sustainability and consistency at this point. If the girls here have a consistent place to play in, I’m sure the quality and play will also improve and as a whole, we will just elevate Philippine football."

As Kaya is preparing for the planned PFF Women's Cup that will tentatively kick off on November 5, the club grabbed the opportunity to play in Singapore to get a feel of the level of competition from clubs in neighboring countries.

In doing so, Dimzon's team did not only do themselves proud; they might have also opened more doors for local booters to chase opportunities as they've showcased how stellar Filipino women's footballers play.

"It boosts the morale of our local players. If this continues, there will be opportunities for us to be invited in other tournaments, and that will help not just Kaya but it will also help other local clubs from the Philippines to be invited," Dimzon stated. "That’s the best case, their exposure internationally."

In the broadest scale, that means Kaya's win also translates to a selfless act done by individuals who have long been part of the women's football ecosystem in the Philippines and are paying it forward for the next generations to enjoy.

"I was really happy that we could come together as a team and as a club and represent well. I’m really proud of our club and how we represented the Philippines at the club level for the first time," Long said.

"I hope this just contributes to women’s football here locally in the Philippines. That’s why we do this, why we play. Hopefully we again have brought awareness to women’s football here in the Philippines."