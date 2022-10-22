No matter which group the Philippines ended up in, the opposition they would face would always be tough, acknowledged Philippines coach Alen Stajcic. Handout

Australia coach Alen Stajcic wasn’t relieved at all after knowing who his Filipinas would be up against in the group stage after the outcome of the well-attended FIFA Women’s World Cup draw Saturday evening (Saturday afternoon in Manila) at the Aota Centre in Auckland, New Zealand.

“Whatever group we fell into it was always going to be a tough group. All the teams we drew have got pedigree in international football. So we have to punch above our weight and win games,” stressed Stajcic in an online press briefing some hours after the draw was made.

The Philippines were bracketed in Group A with host New Zealand, 1995 World Cup champion Norway and Switzerland in matches that will be played in Kiwi country, with the top two squads in the group advancing to knockout round-of-16 in the 32-nation blue ribbon competition.

The Filipinas are the lowest-ranked side in their bracket at No. 53 in the FIFA women’s world rankings, Norway is the highest at No. 12 while Switzerland and New Zealand are ranked No. 21 and 22, respectively.

They make their World Cup debut against the Swiss on July 21, 2023 at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in the coastal city of Dunedin on the southern tip of the country, then face the Ferns, who came from behind to beat them 2-1 in a recent friendly held in the US, five days later at the 40,000-sdeat Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The charges of Stajcic conclude their group campaign against Switzerland on July 30 at the Eden Park, the country’s biggest arena with a 50,000-seating capacity, in Auckland.

The Australian coach said that each opponent in Group A would pose a unique set of challenges.

“The teams that we will be playing against have more experience at this level. For one, New Zealand may not have won that many matches in the World Cup but have a core group that have been together for 10 years now,” he noted. “They have been to three World Cups and to the Olympic Games as well.

“With New Zealand, you can expect to be playing in front of 50,000 people. Playing in front of a boisterous and engaged hometown crowd is going to be difficult. It is going to be a massive challenge.”

The Australian tactician pointed out that “Norway have been a powerhouse in football for the last 30 years,” citing the fact that the Gresshoppene (Grasshoppers) have also won an Olympic gold medal in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

He singled out Norwegian strikers Ada Hegerberg, a three-time UEFA Women’s Best Player of the Year, and Caroline Graham Hansen, whom he considers among the top three players for La Liga powerhouse Barcelona, among the players to closely watch.

“Switzerland have their own players as well that we will have to negotiate. There is no set strategy for the group stage. We will have to take each game as they come,” he said

On top of their formidable foes, Stajcic also pointed out his players would also have to cope with adjusting to the playing conditions and the expected nippy weather during that time while crisscrossing New Zealand for each game in Dunedin, Wellington and Auckland, respectively.

And while some football pundits might have felt relieved that the Philippines avoided playing football titans like the US and Germany early in the competition, the coach had a different perspective on how the draw played out.

“One perspective is you don’t want to play teams in the top 10 but I am also a little bit disappointed that in not getting a USA or a Germany since the best way to measure yourself is to play against the best teams in the planet,” he explained.

Given the high stakes involved, Stajcic vowed to crank up the Filipinas’ preparations for the Big Dance several notches.

“There will be a massive step-up and a massive notch as a team that we have not done before as a team and as a country. In terms of preparation, we have to ensure that every i’s are dotted and every t’s are crossed. We must have the players in peak condition as they can possibly be,” he explained.

“We have to do everything right on and off the field to ensure that when we go to the World Cup that we’re fighting and fighting to win every game.”

Despite the challenges that await them Down Under next year, Stajcic still managed to look at them as an opportunity “to learn and develop together as a group and really embrace this special moment that our country is going to be a part of in what we expect to be the biggest women’s sporting event in the world.

“There is no doubt that if we keep on improving up to this point until the World Cup in the last 11 months, the sky’s the limit so we’re happy to be here.”

RELATED VIDEO