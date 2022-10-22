The Kaya FC-Iloilo women's team completed a sweep of the SingaCup's Women's Football Championship after crushing Indonesia's Persib Bandung Putri, 8-0, on Friday.

The comprehensive victory completed the Kaya Women's three-game sweep of the tournament held at the German European School in Singapore. It was the first 11-a-side campaign for the women's team.

Shai del Campo led the way for Kaya with three goals, bringing her total to six and earning the Golden Boot in the process.

Also finding the back of the net against Persib Bandung Putri were Nica Siy, Dionesia Tolentin, Bhebe Lemoran, Anicka Castaneda and Maye Medano.

Kaya opened its campaign by defeating host club Lion City Sailors, 3-1, and followed it up with a 6-0 rout of Thailand's Phranakorn FC. In all, they scored 17 goals and conceded just once in the four-team event.

Anchoring the squad were national team standouts Inna Palacios, Hali Long, and Castaneda, who joined the squad following a camp in Costa Rica.

Kaya is now set to defend its title in the AIA 7s, a local seven-a-side tournament. They are also expected to compete in upcoming events organized by the Philippine Football Federation.

