Miguel Barreto came out on top of a thrilling race in the men's 200-meter freestyle to highlight the second day of the 2021 Philippine Swimming Inc. National Selection, Saturday at New Clark City Aquatic Center in Capas town, Tarlac.

The 30th Southeast Asian Games campaigner got the better of national teammate Sacho Ilustre after a strong finish with a time of 1:56.74.

Marco Daos came in second, beating Ilustre at the touch.

Barreto, an Ayala Harpoons Swim Club standout, could have made it a double for the day if weren't disqualified in the 400-meter individual medley.

Instead, it was Ted Laminta of Ace Seawolves who garnered his second win of the meet after he finished with a time of 4:49.00.

"Yung kahapon, expected ko malapit sa best time. OK naman ’yung feeling," Barreto, an 18-year-old Bulacan native, said. "Pero nothing to expect naman kasi wala namang training. So ngayon, enjoy lang, have fun."

Xiandi Chua finally got a taste of competition after being the sole competitor in the women's 200-meter individual medley Saturday, finishing with the fastest time (2:09.17) in the 200-meter freestyle.

Upstarts Thanya Dela Cruz and Camille Buico clinched their second wins in as many days as they topped the women's 100-meter breaststroke and 50-meter butterfly, respectively.

Jordan Lobos took the surprise win in the men's 100-meter breaststroke over favorites Sam Alcos and Rian Marco Tirol. The 18-year-old from BEST Main clocked 1:04.66.

Seb Wong of QC Buccaneers SC continued to surprise the competition when he won the men's 50-meter butterfly in 25.67 seconds.

John Niel Paderes came up with his second win, too, topping the men's 200-meter backstroke (2:14.94).

Michaela Mojdeh, 15 years old and from BEST Main, got a win when she took the 400-meter individual medley win over Garcia (5:23.63).

Meanwhile, Hannah Sanchez got the better of Mojdeh in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle (18:55.97).