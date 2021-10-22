Eighteen-year-old Thanya Dela Cruz broke a national record in the women's 50-meter breaststroke on the first day of the 2021 Philippine Swimming, Inc. Swimming National Selection on Friday at the New Clark City Aquatic Center in Capas, Tarlac.

The Marikina lass set a new mark of 32.89 seconds, breaking Joy Rodgers' record of 32.93 seconds that was established in December 2019 during the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Rodgers finished at second with 33.94 seconds.

Dela Cruz, an Ayala Harpoons Swim Club standout, also topped the field of eight swimmers in the women's 50-meter freestyle with 27.92 seconds, way ahead of second-placed Trixie Ortiguera (29.31 seconds) of Tarlac Mako Sharks SC.

"Sobrang saya kasi sobrang tagal nating hindi nakapag-swim. I mean, so coming here wala namang expectations, just to get back the feeling lang," Dela Cruz said. "I didn't expect na magre-record."

Meanwhile, SEA Games campaigner Sacho Ilustre clocked the fastest time in the men's 100-meter butterfly with 57.13 seconds, just a few ticks ahead of upstart Joshua Ang of the Golden Sea Eagles who clocked in at 57.44.

The Ayala Harpoons' Miguel Barreto also held his fort in the men's 400-meter freestyle with a time of 4:07.37, as QC Buccaneers' Chloe Daos touched at 4:39.21 to take the women's side.

Ryan Marco Tirol, also of the Harpoons, topped the men's 50-meter breaststroke with 30.05 seconds. Meanwhile, John Niel Paderes and Shayne Lugay won the men's and women's 100-meter backstroke with 1:01.22 and 1:10.38, respectively.

In the women's 100-meter butterfly, UAAP Season 82 Girls' Swimming MVP Camille Buico dominated with 1:03.94.

Ted Laminta of the D'Ace Seahawks also finished way ahead of the pack in the men's 200-meter individual medley with 2:13.89, while the lone participant in the women's side Xiandi Chua ended with 2:25.32.

Seb Wong, also of QC Buccaneers and the brother of SEA Games wushu gold medalist Agatha, made his mark when he swam the fastest in the 50-meter freestyle. The 22-year-old touched at 24.00 seconds for the win.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

