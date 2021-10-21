The New Clark City Aquatics Center will host the National Selection Bubble. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- A total of 71 swimmers -- including UAAP stars Chloe Daos and Sacho Ilustre -- will compete in the 2021 Philippine Swimming, Inc. (PSI) National Selection Bubble starting on Friday at New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

Two years since the Southeast Asian Games were held at the same venue, swimmers will vie for a spot in the national team training pool that will compete in international events.

The event is sanctioned by FINA, meaning swimmers can gain FINA points and a crack at the time standards to qualify for the 2021 World Swimming (25m) Championships this December and next year's World Aquatics Championships.

"We hope that the event can show to the youth that we can rise again and recover from this pandemic. We hope to encourage current swimmers to train even more to reach their dreams," said PSI president Lailani Velasco.

Daos, the three-time UAAP women's swimming Most Valuable Player from Ateneo de Manila University, leads the women swimmers as she will compete in four events. Young upstarts Xiandi Chua and Camille Buico are also set to swim.

National record holder in breaststroke Joy Rodgers will also test her mettle in the 50-meter and 100-meter events.

De La Salle University's Ilustre, meanwhile, heads the men's field that also includes stalwarts Ianiko Limfilipino and Miguel Barreto. Ilustre will also compete in four events, two of which happen on the second day.

All participants and officials are billeted at the Hotel Stotsenberg in Clark Freeport Zone.

The event is backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, and the Clark Development Corporation.

