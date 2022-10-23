Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera shares an emotional moment with his mother after bagging the MPL Season 10 grand finals and M4 world championship slot

MANILA - After bagging a massive career milestone, Echo Philippines’ Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera tearfully rushed down the stage to thank his number one supporter — his mother Ye Ducenas.

It was a touching moment for both mother and son, who shared a tearful embrace after Echo Philippines entered the grand finals of MPL Season 10 and bagged the last world championship slot for the Philippines to Jakarta, Indonesia last Saturday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Even from his days as a junior high school player for the University of Santo Tomas, to his stint in Mobile Legends, Yawi’s mom made sure she poured out her support. She even has a YouTube channel dedicated to her son’s achievements with nearly 86,000 subscribers.

And securing the world championship, while coming up big for Echo Philippines, was his way of repaying that all back.

“Ang sabi ko, thank you sa pagiging supportive. Para sa’yo po ang lahat ng ‘to,” Yawi said during a post-match press conference last Saturday.

He later on bared his mother was just as tearful, echoing her words: “Proud ako sa'yo sobra, anak.”

“Simula po bata pa ako, sa school, sa basketball pa lang po, super supportive na po siya hanggang sa naging player po ako ng UST, tapos sa pag-stop ko po ng studies at pag-ML. Noong NXPE po ako, pumupunta po siya Pampanga para dalhan ako pagkain o kaya damit, tapos sa bootcamp ng Echo. Andiyan po siya sa buong career ko po,” Yawi recalled.

Echo will face Blacklist International at 4 p.m. Sunday.