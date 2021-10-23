Carlos Yulo of the Philippines executes his routine for the floor exercise during the SEA Games Men’s artistic apparatus final on December at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on December 3, 2019. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/FILE PHOTO

Top Filipino gymnast Caloy Yulo failed to defend his title after missing the podium in floor exercise at the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Saturday.

Yulo, who was hoping to extend his reign in his favored event, settled for fifth place in the final at Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Japan with a total score of 14.566.

He started strong in his routine but stepped off the mat midway to receive a costly 0.300 deduction in the final score.

Taking the gold was Nikola Bartolini of Italy with 14.800 points while Minami Kazuki of Japan captured silver (14.766). Emil Suravuo of Finland (14.700) got the bronze.

Yulo advanced to the final after topping the qualification round with a score of 15.166 points.

In 2019, Yulo became the first Filipino to win a world title in the sport, which also assured him a ticket to the Olympic Games two years later.

He still has two more events on Sunday, competing in the finals of parallel bars and vault. Yulo was the top qualifier in parallel bars with 15.566 points, while he landed third overall in vault (14.808).

The Pasay City native competed at the Tokyo Olympics with a hip injury, forcing him to settle with a woeful 13.566 points and winding up 47th overall among 50 entries in the qualifiers.

Prior to the worlds, Yulo bagged two medals at the 2021 All-Japan Seniors and Masters Gymnastics Championships.

There, he won the gold in the floor exercise with a score of 15.3 points and bronze in vault with 15 points.