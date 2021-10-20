WATCH: Caloy Yulo brings A-game at gymnastics worlds

When Caloy Yulo vowed to be better after an underwhelming stint at the Tokyo Olympics in July, it wasn't an empty promise.

Yulo rolled into the final of all his 3 events at the artistic gymnastics world championships on Wednesday in Japan, including the floor exercise, which he won at the 2019 competition in Germany.

In videos provided by Cynthia Carrion, head of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines, the sport’s national governing body, Yulo looked superb in his routines on the floor, parallel bars and vault at Kitakyushu City Gymnasium.

Caloy Yulo performs on the parallel bars at the world championships in Japan on Wednesday. Courtesy of Cynthia Carrion

Caloy Yulo performs his floor exercise routine at the world championships in Japan on Wednesday. Courtesy of Cynthia Carrion

Caloy Yulo performs on the vault at the world championships in Japan on Wednesday. Courtesy of Cynthia Carrion

“Caloy (Yulo’s nickname) was so good here that he committed virtually no mistakes. His legs were perfectly straight (on the dismounts),” Carrion said.

The floor exercise final is on Saturday, while the vault and parallel bars medal play is on Sunday.