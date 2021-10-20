Caloy Yulo delivers impressive showing in World Championships

Jaw-dropping performances by Carlos Yulo 🇵🇭 on Floor Exercise and Parallel Bars moves him into the top spot on both apparatus mid-subdivision 7️⃣ of 8️⃣ of men's qualifying at #Kitakyushu2021! 🤩 Additionally, Yulo is currently third on Vault. #Gymnastics #GWC2021 #Worlds pic.twitter.com/aDY3X30cY4 — FIG (@gymnastics) October 20, 2021



Caloy Yulo came back with a vengeance in the men’s all-around qualifiers of the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Yulo, who had to settle for a disappointing finish in the recent Tokyo Olympics due to injury, advanced to the finals of three events following a strong showing at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Japan on Tuesday.

As of posting time, Yulo is leading in his pet event, the floor exercise, with 15.166 points. He outperformed Japan's MNinami Kazuki (14.966) and Kazakhstan's Karimi Milad (14.941).

He won the gold in the floor exercise back in 2019.

He grabbed the top spot in the qualification phase of the parallel bars with 15.566 points, followed by China's Zhang Boheng (15.300) and Hu Xuwei (15.233)

Yulo also finished in the top 3 in the vault with 14.808 points.

The top 8 in each apparatus advance to the finals.

The Pasay City native competed in the Tokyo Olympics with a hip injury, forcing him to settle with a woeful 13.566 points and winding up 47th overall among 50 entries in the qualifiers.

Prior to the Worlds, Yulo bagged two medals in the 2021 All-Japan Seniors and Masters Gymnastics Championships.

There, he won the gold in the floor exercise with a score of 15.3 points and bronze in vault with 15 points.

