PBA teams return negative results after 2nd round of testing

PBA players arrive in Clark, Pampanga on September 29, 2020 for the duration of the All-Filipino Cup which will restart on October 11. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Teams inside the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga have returned negative results anew, after the latest swab testing for COVID-19 administered by the Clark Development Corp. (CDC).

A week after action in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup officially started, commissioner Willie Marcial announced that members of the 12 franchises are negative of the virus.

The second round of COVID-19 testing was done last week.

Some players who entered the bubble late, however, are still scheduled to be tested along with members of the PBA staff.

After the second round of testing, Marcial expressed his gratitude to the players, coaches, and team personnel for observing discipline and self-restraint within the bubble. It has been three weeks since the PBA contingent entered the bubble, which includes the Quest Hotel in Mimosa and the Angeles University Foundation Gym.

Swab testing is being done every two weeks, in accordance with the protocols crafted by the league.

Initial tests were done when the teams arrived at the Clark Freeport on September 28 and 29.

After teams returned negative results from the first tests, the league successfully restarted the All-Filipino Cup at the AUF Gym on October 11.