PBA teams off and running in Clark bubble

PBA teams are now allowed to practice at the AUF Gym. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA is back in action at the Angeles University Foundation (AUF), with five teams getting the green light to start practicing on Thursday afternoon.

The Magnolia Hotshots and the Meralco Bolts got the ball rolling, training at the fourth and second floors of the AUF Gym, respectively, starting at 1 p.m.

Also allowed to train on Thursday are the Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters, the TNT KaTropa, and the Terra Firma Dyip.

All five teams arrived at the Quest Hotel in Clark, Pampanga last Monday and isolated for two days before beginning to practice.

The seven other teams -- Alaska, Ginebra, NLEX, NorthPort, San Miguel, Blackwater, and Rain or Shine -- will begin training Friday. Each team is allotted two hours to train, after which the courts will be sanitized before the next squad can use it.

All players, coaches and staff went through swab testing upon their arrival, and were required to return negative results before being allowed to train.

After only holding individual and small-group training sessions since late August, PBA teams are now allowed to hold scrimmages at the AUF Gym.

The PBA All-Filipino Cup will resume on October 11.

