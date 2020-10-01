PBA: Marcial hails enterprising players at Clark bubble

PBA players brought not just sneakers and other game equipment to the bubble, but food and beverages to satisfy their cravings as well. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN.

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA players came prepared for a prolonged stay in Clark, bringing with them plenty of necessities inside the bubble.

From shoes to gaming consoles to golf clubs, the players made sure that they would have everything they needed. Several of them also brought boxes upon boxes of food and beverages, ensuring that they would lack for nothing at the Quest Hotel.

"May nagdala ng oven, may nagdala ng TV," noted PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, who could only chuckle at the enterprising spirit of the PBA players.

"Ang dami -- may coffee maker si James Yap," he added. "Kaya makikihingi ako ng kape sa kanila."

On his Instagram stories, Yap also showed off an entire box of wine. Magnolia's Paul Lee is channeling his inner barista, even preparing a mix for himself and roommate Jackson Corpuz.

Rain or Shine veterans Beau Belga and Ryan Araña have created a "sari-sari store" in their room, complete with cup noodles, canned goods, and instant coffee. Other players have jokingly asked for their room number so they can make their own purchases.

Araña was proud to say that their sari-sari store was complete, even featuring their own washing machine and a rice cooker.

Marcial commended the players for being well prepared and joked that he, too, will bring his own supplies to the bubble.

"Magdadala na rin ako," he said. "Basta ako, magdadala ng sari-sari store."

The PBA season will resume on October 11 at the Angeles University Foundation Gym, and will last until mid-December.