UAAP: La Salle looks to deal UP its first loss

Evan Nelle and the De La Salle Green Archers look to bounce back against the unbeaten UP Fighting Maroons. UAAP Media/File.

MANILA -- De La Salle University stands in the way of the University of the Philippines, as the Fighting Maroons seek their sixth straight win in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

The showdown between UP and La Salle will cap Wednesday's quadruple-header at the Mall of Asia Arena. Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m.

UP has zoomed to a 5-0 record but head coach Goldwin Monteverde is downplaying the Maroons' best start in the Final 4 era.

"We're still a work in progress while the season is ongoing," said Monteverde after UP overpowered University of Santo Tomas, 110-79, last Saturday.

"We still have a long way to go. We need to work on our defense," he added.

The Fighting Maroons are wary of the Green Archers, who are itching to bounce back after an 80-77 overtime defeat to the National University Bulldogs on Sunday. Coach Topex Robinson has told his wards to move on quickly as a major test in UP awaits them.

"Even if we dwell on that situation, it won't change anything," said Robinson.

"What's important is the upcoming game against UP. We'll learn from these mistakes and move forward," he added.

Sporting a 3-2 record, the Green Archers are currently tied with Adamson University in third place.

The Fighting Maroons' women's basketball team, enjoying their best start since 2008, goes up against the Lady Archers at the Adamson Gym at 11 a.m.

The Paul Ramos-mentored UP women's team is also perfect after five games.

In other men's fixtures, the Bulldogs put their hold on second place on the line against University of the East at 12 noon, right after the defending champion Ateneo plays the winless Growling Tigers at 10 a.m.

The Soaring Falcons take on a rejuvenated Far Eastern University side at 2 p.m.



