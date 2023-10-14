UAAP: UP still a ‘work in progress,’ says Monteverde

UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde. UAAP Media.

MANILA — After stretching their perfect start to five games, University of the Philippines is staying focused on its goals for the season.

The Fighting Maroons dominated University of Sto. Tomas on Saturday in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, but head coach Goldwin Monteverde bared that he is still expecting more from his squad despite their drubbing of the Pido Jarencio-led team.

“We’re still a work in progress habang tumatakbo yung season,” he said.

“Malayo pa kami. We [still] need to work on our defense.”

UP stars JD Cagulangan and Harold Alarcon also mirrored their coach’s comments, saying that consistency will be the key as they continue their journey to reclaim the UAAP title.

“[Kailangan] maging consistent lang kami sa lahat ng ginagawa naming tama and i-lessen lang siguro yung hindi magandang habits na ginagawa namin,” said Alarcon who finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

“Wag magiging kumpiyansa sa lahat ng bagay mapa-practice man o game. Ang goal namin start pa lang ng season is makuha yung pinakapotential ng laro namin,” added Cagulangan after tallying 16 markers, nine assists, three steals, and two boards,