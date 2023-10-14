UAAP: UP deals UST 31-point beating to stay undefeated

Harold Alarcon in action for University of the Philippines against University of Sto. Tomas at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — University of the Philippines sustained its sizzling streak to start the year, and also posted their best start in the Final Four era.

The Fighting Maroons dominated University of Sto. Tomas, 110-79, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Harold Alarcon paced his squad with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists, JD Cagulangan finished with 16 markers, nine assists, three steals, and two boards, while Chicco Briones and Francis Lopez tallied 14 and 11, respectively to help the Katipunan-based squad to win their fifth straight in as many games.

Only separated by five, 40-35, in the second quarter, the Fighting Maroons went on a 17-8 surge to end the half with a double-digit margin.

This sparked a run in the final 20 minutes, and that allowed them to grow a lead as huge as 37, 103-66, after a triple by Briones with only 4:23 remaining in the game.

Nic Cabanero finished with 24 points while Christian Manaytay chipped in 23, but UST still was not able to get a win in five games.

This also extended their losing record to 18 dating back to Season 85.