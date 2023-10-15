UAAP: Figueroa, Yu star as NU escapes La Salle in OT

Patrick Yu hit the big shots in overtime for NU against La Salle. UAAP Media.

MANILA — National University showed might and composure in a nerve-racking, back-and-forth affair at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Bulldogs triumphed over De La Salle University in overtime, 80-77, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, Saturday afternoon in Pasay City.

Jake Figueroa top-scored for NU with 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, Jolo Manansala finished with 13, while Pat Yu contributed 12 markers including five crucial points that separated them from the Taft-based squad.

Tied at 69 in the extra five minutes, Yu hit five straight points, one coming from a triple and the other off a floater, to create a five-point cushion with still 1:51 remaining.

Plays after, Evan Nelle gave his squad another chance after draining a trey to cut the lead to two, 77-79, with still 1.3 remaining, but Kean Baclaan going 1-of-2 from the line after he was fouled was enough for them to seal the deal.

Before this, down by a point in the payoff period, Nelle hit a tough floater at the 1:50 mark to overtake the Jeff Napa-led squad, while Mike Phillips made two free-throws to further extend the lead to three.

Figueroa, however, answered with a crucial three-pointer to tie the game at 67 apiece with still 48 ticks remaining in the game.

This was followed by two misses by Phillips at the foul line, resulting in the close contest heading to overtime.

Kevin Quiambao was stellar with 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block, but it was not enough as they now endure their second defeat in five contests.

National U will be facing University of the East on Wednesday, October 18, at noon, while La Salle will be battling the league-leading University of the Philippines on the same date at 6 PM.