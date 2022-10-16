Padrigao notched 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists, but those numbers weren't enough as Ateneo lost to UP. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Former UAAP junior standouts Terrence Fortea and Forthsky Padrigao have now elevated their rivalry to the senior ranks.

In their first duel in UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball, Fortea and the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons outlasted Padrigao and the Ateneo Blue Eagles in overtime, 76-71.

However, after averaging 12.5 in their last four games, the 6-foot-1 UP guard only finished with three points in almost 17 minutes of play compared to Padrigao’s 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Both Fortea and Padrigao stepped up in the absence of their respective teams’ top facilitators from last season.

Before their game on Sunday, UP had missed the services of JD Cagulangan (left hamstring injury). On the other hand, Ateneo’s Gian Mamuyac and SJ Belangal have decided to start their professional careers, paving the way for Padrigao to blossom.

Fortea erupted for a career-high 17 points, including five triples, against the FEU Tamaraws while second-year guard Padrigao dropped 20 points, eight assists, and five steals over the UST Growling Tigers.

Meanwhile, returning UP floor general Cagulangan believes Fortea will be regain his form and continue to be better in their repeat bid.

“Talented talaga si Terrence. Siguro ngayong nagkataon lang kasi nag-adjust na rin yung kalaban kasi parang scorer na rin rin e,” Cagulangan said during the post game interview.

“Pero malalagpasan naman ni Terrence ‘yon. Kilala ko si Terrence e, mahihigatan niya pa yung mga performance niya,” he added.

Apart from their competition at the juniors division, Fortea and Padrigao have been teammates, having represented the country in the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Padrigao already expressed his commitment to the Blue Eagles despite having one year left in high school, while Fortea joined UP last year after a successful run with the NU Nazareth School.