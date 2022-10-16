Home  >  Sports

UAAP: UP extends mastery of Ateneo with overtime win

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 16 2022 07:21 PM | Updated as of Oct 16 2022 07:46 PM

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines continues to have the number of their Katipunan rivals, as the Fighting Maroons held on for a 76-71 overtime triumph against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sunday night.

In front of a sizable crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena, the defending champions bounced back from their first loss of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament and won the first round of the Battle of Katipunan.

UP rose to 4-1 to earn a share of first place along with National University -- the team that beat them last Wednesday. Ateneo, meanwhile, fell to 3-2 in the tournament.

Read More:  basketball   UAAP   UAAP Season 85   UAAP basketball   Ateneo Blue Eagles   UP Fighting Maroons  