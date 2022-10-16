UAAP: UP extends mastery of Ateneo with overtime win

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines continues to have the number of their Katipunan rivals, as the Fighting Maroons held on for a 76-71 overtime triumph against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sunday night.

In front of a sizable crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena, the defending champions bounced back from their first loss of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament and won the first round of the Battle of Katipunan.

UP rose to 4-1 to earn a share of first place along with National University -- the team that beat them last Wednesday. Ateneo, meanwhile, fell to 3-2 in the tournament.