UP guard JD Cagulangan made his UAAP Season 85 debut against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines – Forced to miss UP's first four games due to a left hamstring injury, JD Cagulangan made sure to re-introduce himself on the UAAP stage the best way he knows how.

Cagulangan, the hero of the Fighting Maroons' triumph in the UAAP Season 84 Finals, made his Season 85 debut against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sunday, in the first meeting between the Katipunan rivals since their classic championship series.

He entered midway through the first quarter and wasted little time making an impact for UP. Cagulangan's first shot of the season was eerily similar to his championship-winning triple in Season 84 – a 3-pointer from the left wing that hit nothing but net. This one came with a bonus, as Cagulangan drew a foul on Ateneo's Kai Ballungay for a four-point play.

"Bitaw lang ng bitaw," said Cagulangan, who eventually finished with seven points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals in 28 minutes.

"Lagi namang sinasabi ng mga coaches na kumpiyansa pa rin, kasi galing nga ako sa injury," he added. "Lagi nila akong sinasabihan na mangyayari sa game na, 'yung timing mo wala pa. Pero 'yung kumpiyansa mo, dapat andoon pa rin."

With Cagulangan back in harness, the Fighting Maroons extended their mastery over Ateneo. They hacked out a 76-71 overtime victory to improve to 4-1 in the tournament, earning a share of the lead.

For Cagulangan, he couldn't ask for a better return to the UAAP.

"Iba talaga 'pag Ateneo kalaban eh, ang daming nanonood," the guard said. "Parang feel ko pa rin 'yung parang Finals namin. Grabe 'yung competition ba. Lahat, walang magpapatalo."

"Kahit 'yung Ateneo, ayaw magpatalo. Kaya siguro nag-overtime din kasi andoon 'yung puso eh," he added. "Sobrang sarap talaga sa feeling na makabalik."

Cagulangan had watched from the sidelines as UP opened their title defense, with Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano stepping up in his place. The guard had nothing but praise and gratitude for his teammates and their coaching staff, who continued to encourage him in his recovery.

"Nakaka-miss lang maglaro sa UAAP. Nakita ko 'yung mga kakampi ko, 'yung effort nila, lahat. Kahit 'yung coaching staff, kumbaga kahit 'yung sa mga practices namin, binigay nila lahat. So sobrang saya ko," said Cagulangan.

According to the guard, UP's strength and conditioning coach believe that he is at 90% fitness, but Cagulangan is hopeful that he will return to his peak form soon.

"Tiwala lang din ako sa kanila na sana, pagdating ng araw, sana makarating ako ng 100% kasi ang hirap maglaro ng ganoon, na may sobrang bigat na pakiramdam sa paa," he said.

