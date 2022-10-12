The UE Red Warriors celebrate after beating the De La Salle Green Archers in UAAP Men's Basketball Season 85. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- University of the East (UE) had plenty of inspiration ahead of their game against De La Salle University (DLSU) on Wednesday evening.

The Red Warriors witnessed how National University (NU) ended the University of the Philippines' (UP) unbeaten start in UAAP Season 85, with the Bulldogs pulling off an 80-75 triumph in the second game of the day's quadruple-header.

The result ended NU's five-year losing streak against UP, and UE head coach Jack Santiago used it as additional fuel for his players ahead of their own game against the Green Archers.

"I just instructed my boys to be part of the history. Kasi, we all know the last time na nanalo yata ang UE vs. La Salle is a long, long, how many years ago na," Santiago said.

"'Yung [previous] game natin, nanalo ang NU against UP, so maybe na-inspire ang mga bata to be part of the history also. Sabihin nating upset 'yung first game, so ginawa namin lahat ng magagawa namin to beat the La Salle team," he added.

UE had not beaten La Salle since September 14, 2019, when Rey Suerte delivered the game-winning triple to lift the Red Warriors to an 89-88 triumph. They came close in Season 84, but the Green Archers survived for an 85-82 overtime win in their second round encounter.

They ended their skid on Wednesday night, with the Paranada brothers combining for 38 points in a thrilling triumph. Kyle Paranada was unstoppable down the stretch, scoring 13 points in the final six minutes.

It was UE's second win of the season, following an upset of Far Eastern University in their second game. For Santiago, it shows that his team has what it takes to compete with the top teams in the league.

"Sabi ko lang sa mga bata, to be part of the top four teams, ito 'yung acid test for us, to be part of that Big 3 or Big 4 na teams," he said.

"Kailangan natin mag-level up, especially sa team, especially sa La Salle," he also said. "I told the boys na this year, we have a chance to play against the strong teams."

"That's why I challenged them doon sa dugout kanina na, to be part of this season, na we beat a big team like La Salle. And they did it, that's why I'm so happy and proud of the boys."

It was a significant result that displayed the parity among UAAP teams this year. La Salle was coming off a breakthrough victory over the Ateneo Blue Eagles last Sunday, but faltered against a UE squad that was winless in Season 84.

Both the Green Archers and the Red Warriors now have 2-2 records, with UE eyeing more success against the UST Growling Tigers this weekend.

"Sabi ko nga sa kanila, kailangan ma-sustain natin 'yung mga big games like that. So hopefully, itong game namin against La Salle will carry namin sa next game against UST on Sunday," said the coach.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.