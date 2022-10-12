UAAP: NU Bulldogs hold on to hand UP its first loss

The NU Bulldogs battle it out against the UP Fighting Maroons during their match for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 12, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) underscored its status as a contender for UAAP Season 85 after stunning defending champion University of the Philippines (UP), 80-75, on Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Bulldogs got big plays down the stretch from Omar John and Jake Figueroa to hand the Fighting Maroons their first loss of the men's basketball tournament.

Both teams now have 3-1 win-loss records.

