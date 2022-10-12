UAAP: Paranada powers UE to upset of La Salle

UE's Kyle Paranada in action against La Salle. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kyle Paranada took charge down the stretch to steer the University of the East (UE) to a huge 81-74 upset of De La Salle University, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Paranada had 20 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals as the Red Warriors racked up their second win of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

The Green Archers had all the momentum after beating archrivals Ateneo de Manila University last Sunday, but couldn't build on that triumph and instead fell to 2-2 in the competition.

