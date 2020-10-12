'Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this': Vanessa Bryant congratulates Lakers

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the NBA legend Kobe Bryant, congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers after they won their 17th title in franchise history, Sunday at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando (US time).

Behind the unstoppable duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers overpowered the Miami Heat, 106-93, in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to close out the series.

It is the franchise's first NBA title since Kobe Bryant steered the Lakers to victory over the Boston Celtics in seven games all the way back in 2010, with Spanish big man Pau Gasol as his running mate.

On her Instagram stories, Vanessa offered special congratulations to Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka, who was Bryant's longtime agent before he took on the front office job with the team.

"Congratulations, Uncle P!" Vanessa wrote. "Kobe was right, RP! 'Stay the course, blockout the noise'."

Vanessa also wrote that she wished Kobe and Gigi "were here to see this."

Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January, along with seven other people.

The Lakers have dedicated their season to Bryant and his family, and after clinching the title, Davis took the time to honor the late franchise icon.

"[Kobe] was a big brother to all of us, and we did this for him."



—AD on winning the title for Kobe pic.twitter.com/qZW9ZYZMlY — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2020

"Ever since the tragedy, all we wanted to do was to do it for him, and we didn't let him down. It would have been great to do it last game in his jerseys, but it made us come out even more aggressive, even more powerful on both ends of the floor, to make sure we close it out tonight," he said.

The Lakers had worn their "Black Mamba" jerseys for Game 5 with the intent of closing out the Heat, but Jimmy Butler had other ideas. He put up a triple-double to power Miami to a 111-108 win and force Game 6

As Davis said, however, the loss only fueled the Lakers even more.

"I know he's looking down on us, proud of us, I know Vanessa's proud of us, the organization's proud of us. It means a lot to us. It's a tough moment, man. He was a big brother to all of us, and we did this for him," he said.