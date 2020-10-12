WATCH: How LeBron, Lakers clinched the NBA title over Heat

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and center Dwight Howard (39) celebrate their win after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

The Los Angeles Lakers flexed their defensive prowess in the second quarter to overwhelm the Miami Heat en route to a 106-93 victory in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

With LeBron James putting up a triple-double and Anthony Davis anchoring their defense, the Lakers closed out the Heat in six games to win their first NBA championship in a decade.

Watch the highlights of the game:

It was a superb performance for the Lakers, particularly on the defensive end as they held Miami to just 16 points in the second quarter. That proved to be the turning point of the game as the Heat fell behind by 28 points at the half, and trailed by as much as 36 points in the third period.

The Lakers now have 17 NBA titles, tied with their rivals, the Boston Celtics, for most in the NBA. It is their first championship since 2010, when the late, great Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol powered them to a seven-game win over the Celtics.

It also marked a successful end to the NBA's restart. The league suspended all games in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic before resuming in a "bubble" at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando in July.