LeBron is unanimous NBA Finals MVP after leading Lakers to title

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots in front of Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) during the third quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

LeBron James won Finals Most Valuable Player honors for the fourth time in his career after he led the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship over the Miami Heat on Sunday (US time).

James received all 11 votes from the media panel. His four Finals MVP trophies are second most in league history, behind Michael Jordan who had six with the Chicago Bulls.

He is also the first player to win the award with three different franchises, having won it twice with the Miami Heat and once with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the Lakers' series-clinching 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6, James put up a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. It is his 11th triple-double in the NBA Finals, the most by a player in league history.