Lakers win first NBA title in a decade after Game 6 romp over Heat

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots in front of Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder (left) during the first quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

The Los Angeles Lakers are back at the top of the NBA after a 106-93 demolition of the Miami Heat in Game 6, the first time in a decade that they have won the championship.

Behind their suffocating defense, the Lakers limited Miami to just 16 points in the second quarter and took a 64-36 lead at the half. It was the second largest halftime lead in a Finals game in league history.

Los Angeles showed no let up in the second half, and they continued to overwhelm the Heat to close out the series in six games.

It was a tremendous performance for a Lakers team that was disappointed not to have finished off the job in Game 5.

Another historic performance from Jimmy Butler as well as poor execution by the Lakers in the final possession had given the Heat a 111-108 win in the fifth game of the series, keeping their season alive.

But they could not get it done for one more game as the Lakers produced a nearly-flawless defensive performance in the second quarter to take complete control of the contest.

This is the Lakers' first NBA title since 2010, when a team led by the late franchise icon Kobe Bryant and Spanish big man Pau Gasol steered the team to a seven-game victory over arch-rivals Boston.

The Lakers now have 17 NBA championships, tying the Celtics for most in the league.

For LeBron James, it is his fourth NBA title and a third with a different team, having won two championships with the Heat and one with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.

James finished the game with a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, while Anthony Davis contributed a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds along with two blocks and a steal.

Butler followed up his heroic Game 5 effort with just 12 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds, while Bam Adebayo had 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five dimes.