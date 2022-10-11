WATCH: Pacquiao in Korea to promote fight with DK Yoo

Video provided by Team Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao went to South Korea to ramp up the promotions of his exhibition fight with martial artist DK Yoo.

The retired boxing legend appeared in a press conference together with DK Yoo for the charity bout set on December 10 (December 11, Philippine time).

The former senator agreed to take on DK Yoo in Korea to build houses for the homeless in the Philippines.

Part of the proceeds will also go to war-torn Ukraine.

Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, will square off with Yoo at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul.

The upcoming exhibition will be contested under boxing rules over six two-minute rounds. Both fighters will wear 10-ounce gloves.

