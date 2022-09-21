Watch more News on iWantTFC

Manny Pacquiao has shown he is taking his upcoming exhibition match this coming December seriously.

The former 8-division world champion has shown video of his training while preparing for his December 11 charity match with South Korean martial artist DK Yoo.

Pacquiao has been doing shadow boxing and core workouts in an effort to condition his body into fighting shape.

The former senator agreed to take on DK Yoo in Korea to build houses for the homeless in the Philippines.

Pacquiao, who lost in the recent 2022 presidential polls, also signed an agreement to take on his former sparring partner Jaber Zabayani of France sometime in February next year.

The exhibition is expected to take place in Riyadh.