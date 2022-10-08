Boxing: Michael Pacquiao to also follow father's footsteps

Michael Pacquiao, son of retired boxing great Manny Pacquiao, is set to make his boxing debut Saturday.

Like his brother Jimuel, Michael has decided to follow the footsteps of his legendary father and agreed to square off with Nathaniel Ruiz in an amateur bout set at BF Paranaque Phase 1 Gymnasium.

The bout is included in the card titled Kamao ng Kabataan: Parañaque Edition.

The card begins at 12:30 p.m.

Before entering the world of combat sports, Michael was in rap music.

His single titled "hate" went viral two years ago.