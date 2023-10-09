Blackwater head coach Jeff Cariaso. PBA Images.

MANILA — Blackwater Bossing head coach Jeff Cariaso, who has yet to call the shots for his squad in an official PBA game, received a fine for his recent actions during a preseason match between his team and the Converge FiberXers.

The former Alaska Aces star-turned-coach reportedly went for an ‘intentional foul’ on Converge guard Aljun Melecio during the game to call the attention of the game officials and stop the play.

Cariaso was asking for a call on FiberXers big man Jeo Ambohot who was defending his athletic forward Tyrus Hill, saying that the contact that was made was enough to be deemed as a foul.

This resulted in Cariaso apologizing for the incident on Monday at the PBA Office, as per a report by Spin.PH

“Kausap ko si Coach Jeff, nagso-sorry at inaamin naman niya yung ginagawa nya. Sabi ko hindi na pwedeng maulit ‘yun. Kung magrereklamo ka, sa referees na lang,” said Marcial as included in the report.

In addition, the three referees who officiated the game will also receive suspensions after it was judged that they indeed missed the call that Cariaso was asking for.

Both the fine and the length of the suspension has yet to be finalized, added Marcial.

Cariaso will officially start his coaching stint with the Bossing at the PBA Commissioner’s Cup that will open on November 5.