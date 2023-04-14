MANILA – Jeff Cariaso formally accepted the head coaching position for the Blackwater franchise, and expressed his gratitude to the pro team for the opportunity.

In an Instagram post, Cariaso assured the PBA team of his eagerness to work with a new set of players.

“There is nothing more rewarding than continuing my passion, with a new set of givens that can only push me to become better at my craft,” he said in the caption.

“I'm also eager to be working with a new set of people--a combination of old and new acquaintances--that certainly hold a promise as we go through the grind together.”

Cariaso also guaranteed the Bossing of his professionalism, commitment and love for the game as he took over the coaching job after Ariel Vanguardia, who parted ways with the franchise recently after two years in charge.

“I'm looking forward to giving all of what I can offer to build a new BLACKWATER TEAM,” he continued.

Earlier this month, Blackwater announced that Cariaso has been tapped as their new head coach.

This marks Cariaso's return to coaching after being let go by the Converge FiberXers in August 2022.

An eight-time champion as a player, Cariaso will look to lift the Blackwater franchise which struggled in the Commissioner's and Governors' Cups after making a playoff appearance in the All-Filipino Conference.

The Bossing snuck into the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Philippine Cup, getting crushed by eventual champion San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

They managed to win just four games combined in the next two conferences, however.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: